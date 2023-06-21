Virginia woman warns ride-share customers after her driver headed to different destination

A Virginia woman says her Lyft ride took a terrifying turn after her driver entered a different destination.

She said she ordered a Lyft ride in Virginia to attend a Washington DC party.

But when she got in the car, she felt something wasn't right.

"I noticed the driver making a few wrong turns, really prolonging my ride," Lyft rider Katlyn said.

A few wrong turns led her in the opposite direction of her destination.

Katlyn said the driver then put in a different destination in his GPS and refused to answer her questions when she asked where they were headed.

She says she then jumped out of the Lyft and reported the incident.

However, Lyft responded by deactivating her account due to "safety violations" because she jumped out of a moving vehicle.

After protesting several times, her account was restored.

Katlyn tweeted about her experience that has since gone viral.

She said she hopes sharing her experience will prevent it from happening to other people

"My heart began to race," Kaylyn said. "I was like, you hear about stories but you never expect it to be true."

A spokesperson for Lyft said they take reports like this seriously and that, regrettably, their first response came up short.