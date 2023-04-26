Video obtained by WJZ shows crash into Essex gas station, attempted ATM theft

BALTIMORE — WJZ News obtained surveillance footage of a stolen Kia Soul crashing into a gas station in an attempt to steal an ATM in Essex early Wednesday.

Police said suspects stole the car from Baltimore City and used it to try to steal an ATM just before 2 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Back River Neck Road.

The video shows the Kia back up from a gas pump and into the gas station, shattering the glass window and crashing over the aisles of snacks.

The car backed into the store twice before at least three people tried to steal the ATM.

After unsuccessfully stealing the ATM, the suspects took cash and other items before making their escape.

"We have a theft campaign that we have been running since February and we are advising anyone who has a Kia to go to their local dealership and receive the security software update," said Trae Corbin with the Baltimore County Police Department.

SHOCKING SURVEILLANCE: Baltimore County Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft in Essex. Police say the vehicle used was a stolen Kia from Baltimore City.



We’ll show you more of this video tonight at 7 and 11 on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/cwyC7WrDR1 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) April 26, 2023

WJZ was at the boarded up gas station on Wednesday.

"Whoever did it, I hope they get caught," Essex resident Greg Chandler said. "(I hope) justice gets served because that's just unacceptable really."

No injuries were reported.