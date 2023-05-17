U.S. Naval Academy plebes to cap their first year with greasy, grueling Herndon Climb

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of U.S. Naval Academy freshmen, known as plebes, will gather around a 21-foot tall obelisk covered in lard Wednesday morning in Annapolis.

Their objective: climb the slippery monument and place a hat on top to mark the end of their first year at the institution.

The Herndon Climb is a Naval Academy tradition that dates back to 1950, the academy says. The monument is named after Commander William Lewis Herndon, who went down with his ship in a hurricane in 1857.

The plebes work together in the event to remove the "dixie cup" hat from atop the obelisk and replace it with an upperclassman's hat. But 200 pounds of lard make the climb a bit difficult.

The USNA will stream the greasy climb live Wednesday morning. The event starts at 8 a.m.

The fasted recorded Herndon Climb time was a minute and 30 seconds in 1972, when no grease was used. The longest recorded time was in four hours and five minutes in 1998, when the dixie cup was glued and taped.

The freshmen will now have the hard-earned title of fourth class midshipmen.