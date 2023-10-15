University of Maryland Washington Medical Center holds Community Wellness Day in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland Washington Medical Center held a Community Wellness Day at Marley Middle School in Glen Burnie on Saturday.

The event endeavored to bring healthcare resources outside of the organization's physical walls and into Anne Arundel County's communities and neighborhoods.

Kathy McCollum, the president and CEO of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, said event participants wanted to introduce people "to things they might not be aware of from a health standpoint."

Healthcare providers conducted blood pressure and glucose screenings. They also offered people who dropped by the opportunity to get a flu shot.

The health screenings, healthy food options, and family-fun activities attracted parents like Kasandra Dilks, who is soon to be a mother of three.

"Having one kid is a challenge, two is a challenge, three—I don't know yet, but it's difficult," Dilks said. "But to have a community that comes together to help women men babies and infants, I just think it's wonderful."

McCollum said the medical center enjoys putting together events that benefit the community.

"We love doing these types of events. This isn't a one-and-done. They are happening all over the state of Maryland," she said.

The next Community Wellness Day will take place next spring.