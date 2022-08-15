Support local students with University of Maryland, Baltimore's supply drive

BALTIMORE -- With the first day of school right around the corner, it's time for families to stock up on supplies.

This year, WJZ is teaming up with the University of Maryland, Baltimore for a Back-To-School Supply Drive. The school supply drive will benefit students attending several local schools.

Here's how it works: select how much you'd like to donate ($10 to $500) and your donations will be used to purchase various supplies to make sure students have what they need this year.

So, for instance, a $10 gift will purchase miscellaneous supplies such as pens, pencils, erasers and a new backpack, while a $25 gift will purchase enough supplies to stuff a backpack.

Donations will help students at James McHenry Elementary, Stewart Hill Academy and Vivian T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy, as well as UMB CURE scholars and PALS Program families.

Last year, the supply drive raised $2,130 for local students.

To make a donation or to learn more about this campaign, visit UMB's donations page.