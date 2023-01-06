Watch CBS News
Two teens shot near high school in South Baltimore, suspect at large

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A double shooting prompted a lockdown and dismissal at Benjamin Franklin High School in South Baltimore Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, which runs parallel to Benjamin Franklin High School, for the shooting.

Police said two teens, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were in an alleyway in the rear of Cambria when they were shot.  The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.   

The teens were students, but they did not attend Benjamin Franklin high school, police said.  

Benjamin Franklin high was placed on lockdown following the incident, and were later dismissed. 

