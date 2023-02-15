Two teens, 13 and 14, shot in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two teenagers were hospitalized after they were shot Wednesday night in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 800 block of Asquith Street for a ShotSpotter alert, where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Then they found a 13-year-old girl shot at East Eager and North Central Avenue.

Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to have happened a few blocks away from where a 13-year-old boy was shot just hours earlier at Latrobe Homes, an affordable housing community.

It is unclear if the shootings are connected.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.