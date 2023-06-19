Two pulled from fire in NW Baltimore, fire officials say
BALTIMORE - Two people were pulled out of a fire Sunday evening in Northwest Baltimore, fire officials said.
The fire happened in the 2500 block of Shirley Avenue.
Officials have not said the condition of the two pulled from the fire or what caused the fire.
No other information was provided.
WJZ will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
