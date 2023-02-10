Two miniature donkeys make their Superbowl pick at the Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo's two miniature Mediterranean donkeys, Harry and Lloyd, had the chance to predict this weekend's Super Bowl winner in their annual tradition.

To add some fun to their selection, the brothers received two footballs, each filled with delicious veggies, and were allowed to choose which one they wanted.

Although it's hard to tell which team was chosen as the potential winner, the two donkeys were certainly delighted by the veggie-filled footballs.

This fun exercise is only one example of the enrichment activities that the Animal Team at the Maryland Zoo creates for the animals to keep them mentally and physically engaged.

Such activities are essential to animal welfare, and allow the animals to demonstrate their species-typical behavior while providing them with the opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment and enhancing their well-being.

You can read about the donkey's by visiting the Maryland Zoo website.