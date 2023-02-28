Watch CBS News
Two people, two dogs killed in Dundalk house fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two people died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Dundalk, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. 

Units responded to the scene at 6:22 a.m. to Oxley Road and Kavanagh Road, where firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and three people trapped. 

A man who jumped from a second-story window was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Two dogs were also killed in the fire. 

The cause of the fire remains unclear. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 6:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

