Two injured, one seriously injured in Southwest Baltimore fire
BALTIMORE -- Two adults were injured, one seriously, after a house fire Wednesday morning in Southwest Baltimore, fire officials said.
Units responded around 7:30 a.m. to the fire at the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street. Two adults from the home were hospitalized, according to Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. This is a developing story and will be updated.
