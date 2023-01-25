Watch CBS News
Local News

Two injured, one seriously injured in Southwest Baltimore fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Two adults were injured, one seriously, after a house fire Wednesday morning in Southwest Baltimore, fire officials said. 

Units responded around 7:30 a.m. to the fire at the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street. Two adults from the home were hospitalized, according to Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 8:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.