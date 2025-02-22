Two injured after shooting outside The Mall in Columbia; Police urging people to avoid area
Howard County Police are investigating after a shooting occurred outside of The Mall in Columbia on Saturday evening.
According to police, two have been confirmed shot. However, no suspects are in custody.
Police say there is no active shooter threat but are asking people to avoid the area.
If you have information related to the incident, HCPD urges you to call 911.
Stay with CBS News Baltimore for further updates.