Two injured after shooting outside The Mall in Columbia; Police urging people to avoid area

Howard County Police are investigating after a shooting occurred outside of The Mall in Columbia on Saturday evening.

According to police, two have been confirmed shot. However, no suspects are in custody.

COLUMBIA: Police are on scene in the area of the Mall in Columbia for a shooting. Two are confirmed shot; no suspects in custody. This is NOT an active shooter threat, but we are asking people to avoid the area. Please call 911 with any information. Will update. — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) February 22, 2025

Police say there is no active shooter threat but are asking people to avoid the area.

If you have information related to the incident, HCPD urges you to call 911.

Stay with CBS News Baltimore for further updates.