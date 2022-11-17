Two hurt in Aberdeen shooting, third victim possibly connected
BALTIMORE -- As many as three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Aberdeen, police said.
Officers responded at 8:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Stevens Circle, where they found two shot. Both were transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore - one by medevac, and one by ambulance, Aberdeen Police said.
Police said there was "a large exchange of gunfire," and investigators are trying to learn how many people were involved.
A possible third victim was found in the 4400 block of Old Philadelphia Road, but it's unclear if the victim is connected to the same shooting, police said.
