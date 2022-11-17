Watch CBS News
Two hurt in Aberdeen shooting, third victim possibly connected

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- As many as three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Aberdeen, police said. 

Officers responded at 8:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Stevens Circle, where they found two shot. Both were transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore - one by medevac, and one by ambulance, Aberdeen Police said. 

Police said there was "a large exchange of gunfire," and investigators are trying to learn how many people were involved. 

A possible third victim was found in the 4400 block of Old Philadelphia Road, but it's unclear if the victim is connected to the same shooting, police said. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 8:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

