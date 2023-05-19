Two charged after woman killed in Essex road rage shooting

BALTIMORE -- Two people have been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman in Essex earlier this month over what investigators believe was a road rage incident, Baltimore County Police said.

Rylan Harris, 29, and Darashea Gross, 28, are both charged with first-degree murder. Harris also faces assault and gun-related charges.

Officers responded around 4:58 p.m. on May 5 to the area where Route 702 connects with Marlyn Avenue for what was reported as a crash. There, they found 29-year-old Shalia Hendrix suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Hendrix was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Harris and Gross were arrested May 17, and are currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.