Two charged after woman killed in Essex road rage shooting

BALTIMORE --  Two people have been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman in Essex earlier this month over what investigators believe was a road rage incident, Baltimore County Police said. 

Rylan Harris, 29, and Darashea Gross, 28, are both charged with first-degree murder. Harris also faces assault and gun-related charges. 

Officers responded around 4:58 p.m. on May 5 to the area where Route 702 connects with Marlyn Avenue for what was reported as a crash. There, they found 29-year-old Shalia Hendrix suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle.  

Hendrix was rushed to a hospital, where she died. 

Harris and Gross were arrested May 17, and are currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

First published on May 19, 2023 / 10:43 AM

