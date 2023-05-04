Two Baltimore City police officers indicted on separate cases

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced indictments of two Baltimore City police officers in separate cases.

Officer Cejus Watson was indicted for theft and misconduct in office.

According to the indictment, Watson is accused of was charged with misconduct in office and theft of payroll funds for leaving his post in the City while he was supposed to be working to conduct the CDS transaction that he was charged with in Baltimore County.

The grand jury also indicted Officer Alexis Acosta for manslaughter, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, death of a vulnerable individual caused by motor vehicle and driving an emergency vehicle without regard for safety of persons.

The indictment alleges that Acosta caused the death of Terry Harrell by driving, operating, and controlling a vehicle and vessel in a criminally negligent manner.

He faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and $2500 in fines if found guilty of all charges.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at trial.

"The cases we bring to court are strong because of the reliable and trustworthy police officers we partner with to secure convictions," said State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates. "The allegations against these two officers damage this relationship by calling into question their integrity and ability to protect and serve the residents of our great city. As State's Attorney, I must hold them accountable like any other individual who breaks the law in Baltimore."