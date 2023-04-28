Twitter rejects Baltimore City Department of Transportation's application, suggests payment

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation shared with the public a rejection letter it received from Twitter on Friday.

Twitter reportedly said the department's account was "not eligible" for a grey checkmark verifying its status as a government organization "at this time."

The rejection letter said the department failed to meet the criteria that Twitter "established for government and multilateral accounts."

Hey @TwitterSupport, we really are the Baltimore DOT, we promise. 😁



❇️ pic.twitter.com/6RR7nh1YFx — Baltimore City DOT ❇️ (@BmoreCityDOT) April 28, 2023

Twitter's help center page notes that "eligible government organizations at the state and local level include: Main executive office accounts and main agency accounts overseeing crisis response, public safety, law enforcement, and regulatory issues."

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is tasked with producing "a safe, reliable, accessible, and efficient system for everyone that provides for multiple and sustainable modes of transportation for residents, businesses, and visitors" in Baltimore, which is Maryland's largest city.

Twitter staff urged the department to try an alternative route and sign up for Twitter Verified Organizations.

If approved, the department would receive a gold checkmark, square avatar, and $1,050-per-month bill—not including taxes—for its troubles, according to the description on Twitter's Help Center page.

The department promised @TwitterSupport that it was a real city department, and added a smiley face emoji for good measure.