Hot weather makes a brief appearance this week across Maryland

After a comfortable start to the week, temperatures are on the rise again across central Maryland, setting the stage for what could be the hottest day of the year before a shift to a stormier, cooler pattern heading into the weekend.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lower humidity settling in behind a weak frontal boundary. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s, offering a pleasant and seasonable night for much of the region.

Wednesday brings a return to sunshine and summer-like warmth. With high pressure building overhead, skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Humidity levels will remain manageable, but the heat will be noticeable, especially during the peak of the day.

Thursday will mark the beginning of a much more humid stretch, with dew points rising and the air turning sticky once again. Partly cloudy skies will dominate, and highs will soar into the low 90s, making it potentially the hottest day of the year so far in the Baltimore area. Heat indices could push into the mid-90s during the afternoon, especially in more urbanized locations.

Friday will remain hot and humid, with highs near 90 degrees. While most of the day will stay dry, the added moisture and daytime heating could trigger a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Any storms that do develop may produce gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

The weather pattern becomes more unsettled over the weekend, with better chances for rain and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday will reach near 80, with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. On Father's Day Sunday, expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80, with continued opportunities for showers and thunderstorms—especially during the afternoon and evening hours. While not a washout, outdoor plans may need to be flexible depending on the timing of storm development.

The unsettled weather continues into Monday, as a frontal boundary stalls nearby. Expect mostly cloudy skies, periods of rain, and the potential for a few embedded thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the low 80s.

By Tuesday, a lingering shower is still possible early in the day, but conditions should gradually improve with partial clearing expected by the afternoon. Highs will again top out in the low 80s.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, drier air returns with sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be solidly in the 80s, providing a brief return to fair weather before the next system approaches later in the week.