Tuesday coolest day of the week in Maryland before heat kicks in

BALTIMORE -- Enjoy a comfortable and dry Tuesday before the heat pump kicks in. Highs climb into the 90s by weeks' end, but expect a fantastic Father's Day forecast.

Tuesday will be our coolest day of the week. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s with variable clouds along with some sunshine.

Temps will be starting in the mid-60s and gradually climb into the upper 70s under partly sunny skies.

An isolated sprinkle or shower will be possible, especially across the eastern shore, but most places will remain dry.

High pressure starts to build into the area on Wednesday, allowing a warm-up to begin. After a crisp and cool start to the morning, afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and high clouds.

Thursday and Friday will be our hottest days of the upcoming workweek. Humidity levels will not be extreme, so the heat will be relatively manageable.

Thursday's high temperatures reach the lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky.

Friday will be the hottest day with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s. A few scattered strong storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will push to our south Friday night allowing for a beautiful Father's Day Weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Right now outdoor activities look ideal for dad from the mountains of western Maryland to Baltimore City right down to the Maryland beaches.

Intense heat and humidity will likely build into the area next week with a massive dome of high pressure. This will pump temperatures up well into the 90s with tough and high humidity. This round of heat could be potentially dangerous, so stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to next week.