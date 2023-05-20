Tragedy on the Track: Preakness Stakes overshadowed by horse death

BALTIMORE -- A tragedy on the track at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday overshadowed Maryland's annual Preakness Stakes.

In the hours leading up to the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, a horse named Havnameltdown suffered an injury so severe that it had to be euthanized.

The jockey who had been riding Havnameltdown at the time, Luis Saez, was thrown off the horse and had to be taken to the hospital.

Afterward, Havnameltdown continued running around the final turn in some distress.

Animal activists reacted to the death as they protested outside of the race course on Saturday.

"It's sad this horse had to die, but it won't die in vain," Jennifer Sully, the Maryland organizer for Horse Racing Wrongs, said. "We're here to speak up for them."

The Stronach Group, which has investments in the horse racing and wagering industry, released a statement through its 1/ST Racing & Gaming business on Saturday. The statement noted that 1/ST Racing "has worked tirelessly to implement numerous industry-leading reforms, including additional medication restrictions and new operational requirements, to enhance the existing health and safety measures with the intent of providing the safest racing environment possible."

The Stronach Group owns Pimlico and told WJZ this week that it has the strongest safety protocols in place.

"We were able to get exams—both independent and attending vet exams for all of the horses," Dr. Dionne Benson, the chief veterinary officer for Stronach Group, said.

Havnameltdown was trained by Bob Baffert who was suspended from the Triple Crown races after his derby-winning horse, Medina Spirit, failed a drug test.

Animal rights group PETA says that Pimlico should have barred Baffert from the track like Churchill Downs did.

The Maryland Racing Commission will lead an investigation into the death of Havnameltdown.