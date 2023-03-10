Traffic advisory: Under Armour Kelly Benefits St. Patrick's Day Shamrock 5K returns to Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Under Armour Kelly Benefits St. Patrick's Day Shamrock 5K Run will be held at the intersection of Charles and Mulberry Streets beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

Following the race, the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held at 2:00 p.m.

There will be several road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect from as early as 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., people should expect higher-than-normal traffic and delays around downtown Baltimore.

In preparation for the event, Key Highway will be closed to through traffic at Lawrence Street for the duration of the 5K run.

Map of Shamrock 5K Race

Those participating in the race will proceed south on Charles Street, east on Conway Street, south on Light Street and east on Key Highway. Runners will turn around at Jackson Street and proceed west on Key Highway, north on Light Street, and then east on Pratt Street. The race will end at Pratt Street and Market Place.

The following streets will be closed during the event:

11:00 a.m. - Market Place from Pratt to Water Streets

11:30 a.m. - Charles Street from Centre Street to Madison Avenue

11:30 a.m. - Centre Street from Cathedral to St. Paul Streets

12:00 p.m. - Charles Street from Mulberry to Centre Streets

1:00 p.m. - Charles Street from Centre to Conway Streets

1:00 p.m. - Pratt Street from Howard to President Streets

1:00 p.m. - Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway

1:00 p.m. - Key Highway from Light Street to Jackson Street

The following parking restrictions will be in effect along the route from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.:

Mt. Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Streets (both sides)

Centre Street from Cathedral to St. Paul Streets (both sides)

Charles Street from Conway to Read Streets (both sides)

Conway Street from Charles to Light Streets (south side)

Market Place from Pratt to Water Streets (both sides)

Pratt Street from Gay to President Streets (north side)

Before you head downtown, you can check the city's website here for any updates to the traffic advisory.