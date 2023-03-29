Watch CBS News
Travel disruptions downtown after collision at Howard and Fayette St.

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two MTA Police officers were transported to shock trauma after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Fayette., the Maryland Department of Transportation said.  

The police vehicles were responding to an emergency call for service when they collided.

Due to the crash, multiple diversions are in place between Fayette Street and Park Avenue.  

Updated service alerts can be found on the MDOT Service Alert webpage

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 1:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

