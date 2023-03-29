Travel disruptions downtown after collision at Howard and Fayette St.

BALTIMORE — Two MTA Police officers were transported to shock trauma after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Fayette., the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

The police vehicles were responding to an emergency call for service when they collided.

Due to the crash, multiple diversions are in place between Fayette Street and Park Avenue.

Updated service alerts can be found on the MDOT Service Alert webpage.

Due to a crash in the downtown area, multiple diversions are in place at Fayette Street and Park Avenue. We ask patrons to please plan for their travels. For up-to-date information, please check our Transit app. /DM

Westbound-

L... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 29, 2023

This story is still developing and will be updated.