Tractor trailer flips, crushes car on I-95 north in Kingsville; all lanes closed

BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning on I-95 north in Kingsville, the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association said. The crash has caused major backups.

Twitter: @khanumer

An image of the crash obtained by WJZ shows a car appears to have been crushed beneath the truck.

The volunteer firefighter's association tweeted at 8:22 a.m. that the crash happened at I-95 north near mile marker 70. All four northbound traffic lanes are closed as of 8:30 a.m.

The truck's saddle tanks are leaking fuel, the association said.

There is no word on injuries in the crash.

A CHART Camera view of the highway in the area shows major backups as of 8:30 a.m.