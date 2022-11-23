Watch CBS News
Tractor trailer flips, crushes car on I-95 north in Kingsville; all lanes closed

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning on I-95 north in Kingsville, the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association said. The crash has caused major backups. 

Twitter: @khanumer

An image of the crash obtained by WJZ shows a car appears to have been crushed beneath the truck. 

The volunteer firefighter's association tweeted at 8:22 a.m. that the crash happened at I-95 north near mile marker 70. All four northbound traffic lanes are closed as of 8:30 a.m. 

The truck's saddle tanks are leaking fuel, the association said. 

There is no word on injuries in the crash. 

A CHART Camera view of the highway in the area shows major backups as of 8:30 a.m.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 8:47 AM

