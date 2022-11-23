Tractor trailer flips, crushes car on I-95 north in Kingsville; all lanes closed
BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning on I-95 north in Kingsville, the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association said. The crash has caused major backups.
An image of the crash obtained by WJZ shows a car appears to have been crushed beneath the truck.
The volunteer firefighter's association tweeted at 8:22 a.m. that the crash happened at I-95 north near mile marker 70. All four northbound traffic lanes are closed as of 8:30 a.m.
The truck's saddle tanks are leaking fuel, the association said.
There is no word on injuries in the crash.
A CHART Camera view of the highway in the area shows major backups as of 8:30 a.m.
