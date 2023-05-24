Watch CBS News
Tractor trailer crash closes lanes on Bay Bridge

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A crash involving two tractor-trailers on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge prompted closures overnight, Maryland transportation officials said early Wednesday morning. 

As of 5:30 a.m., traffic remains held on the eastbound lanes of the bridge as crews clear the scene. The westbound span has been reopened. 

It remains unclear when the crash happened, but the Maryland Department of Transportation said the scene was active as early as 4:40 a.m. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on May 24, 2023 / 5:21 AM

