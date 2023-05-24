Tractor trailer crash closes lanes on Bay Bridge

BALTIMORE -- A crash involving two tractor-trailers on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge prompted closures overnight, Maryland transportation officials said early Wednesday morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., traffic remains held on the eastbound lanes of the bridge as crews clear the scene. The westbound span has been reopened.

Crews working final stages of cleanup of eastbound Bay Bridge overnight tractor trailer crash. Traffic remains held. WB open. 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/SDJ3g0IRoG — MDTA (@TheMDTA) May 24, 2023

It remains unclear when the crash happened, but the Maryland Department of Transportation said the scene was active as early as 4:40 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.