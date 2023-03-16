Tow truck driver shot on the job in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A tow truck driver was shot Thursday morning while working in Northwest Baltimore, police said.
Investigators believe the 36-year-old man was towing a vehicle in the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard when he was shot.
He went to a fire station on the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue for help, which is where police responded.
The man was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear.
Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.
