Tow truck driver shot on the job in Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A tow truck driver was shot Thursday morning while working in Northwest Baltimore, police said. 

Investigators believe the 36-year-old man was towing a vehicle in the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard when he was shot. 

He went to a fire station on the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue for help, which is where police responded. 

The man was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear. 

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 10:06 AM

