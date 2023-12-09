Tornado touches down in Tennessee, leaves trail of damage

First responders in Tennessee were surveying damage from an apparent tornado that damaged homes on Saturday as a line of severe storms raked the area.

"We've been hit very hard by a tornado here in Clarksville and Montgomery County," Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said in a video posted to social media Saturday evening.

Police and firefighters in Clarksville were responding to multiple reports of damage in the northern part of the city, which is located north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line.

"We still have a lot of power lines down, there are a lot of areas that are unsafe," Golden said.

Residents were asked to stay at home while first responders evaluated the situation. Clarksville city spokesman Jimmy Settle said in an email that he didn't have any further information on the number of structures damaged or possible injuries.

"We know there's extensive damage throughout the community, so we need to take care of families who are desperately in need of help," Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said in the video.

A tornado moves in the Clarksville, Tennessee area. Dec. 9, 2023. BrittneyBala17 via Storyful

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that a tornado touched down around 2 p.m. local time and damaged several homes. The statement said that there were no confirmed injuries or missing people but that it was continuing to search the area.

A shelter was set up at a local high school.

According to utility tracker PowerOutage.us, more than 82,000 customers were without power in Tennessee. The town of Springfield, Tennessee, located about 30 miles east of Clarksville, reported Saturday night that power was out to the entire city, asking residents to stay off the roads.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Tennessee, and said it planned to survey an area where an apparent tornado hit in Kentucky.