National Weather Service: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Baltimore area

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Baltimore City, the southwest portion of Baltimore County, the northwest part of Anne Arundel County, and the east portion of Howard County.

The severe thunderstorms extend from Ellicott City to near Elkridge to Laurel. They are moving at 15 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms could bring damaging wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

The warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for east central Howard County until 4:45 p.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service   

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 4:34 PM

