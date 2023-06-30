National Weather Service: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Baltimore City, the southwest portion of Baltimore County, the northwest part of Anne Arundel County, and the east portion of Howard County.

The severe thunderstorms extend from Ellicott City to near Elkridge to Laurel. They are moving at 15 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms could bring damaging wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

The warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for east central Howard County until 4:45 p.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service