Tony Dokoupil named anchor of the "CBS Evening News"

Emmy Award-winning journalist Tony Dokoupil has been named anchor of the "CBS Evening News," the network announced Wednesday. He begins his new role on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, ushering in an ambitious new era for America's longest-running nightly newscast, airing weekdays at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

In his first month, Dokoupil will get out from behind the anchor desk and meet with viewers in cities and towns across America. His cross-country tour builds on two decades of journalism spanning the globe and on the instinct that has defined his coverage: to go where the story is.

"We live in a time in which many people have lost trust in the media. Tony Dokoupil is the person to win it back. That's because he believes in old-school journalistic values: asking the hard questions, following the facts wherever they lead and holding power to account. Americans hungry for fairness will see that on display night after night," said Bari Weiss, CBS News' editor-in-chief.

"Tony is what everyone wants in an evening-news anchor — authentic, compassionate, unafraid," said Tom Cibrowski, president of CBS News. "He connects instantly, whether he's talking with world leaders or with families navigating difficult news in their own backyards."

Tony Dokoupil CBS News

Dokoupil joins the "CBS Evening News" from "CBS Mornings," where he has co-hosted alongside Gayle King and Nate Burleson since 2019.

During his tenure at "CBS Mornings," Dokoupil anchored the broadcast from the scene of major news events around the world. Dokoupil reported from Israel on the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack and hostage release deal; Rome for the papal conclave; Uvalde, Texas, after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School; Maui and California during wildfires; and from Capitol Hill after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He provided crucial on-the-ground coverage following the start of the war in Ukraine, the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and anchored coverage of the 2024 Democratic and Republican National Conventions, among many other stories.

"After 20 years in journalism, traveling through all 50 states and talking with people in hundreds of far-flung American places, I realize why a country this big needs a show this ambitious," Dokoupil said. "The strength of our nation is that we benefit from fair reporting and the open discussion of all ideas. For more than 60 years, the 'Evening News' has been a bedrock of that process. I'm honored to join a fearless team at this important moment, and with what I can promise is a commitment to trust and the plain truth."

"Tony's superpower is listening to people. We want to serve Americans in the best way possible by meeting them where they are every night — and we'll do that with this cross-country kick-off tour," said Kim Harvey, executive producer of the "CBS Evening News." "Tony knows what makes this country great and what challenges we face. I look forward to partnering with him to share America's story every night."

Since joining CBS News in 2016, Dokoupil has interviewed a wide range of influential figures, including Vice President JD Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, members of Congress, Bill Gates, Bill Belichick, Steve Martin, Dolly Parton, Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez, Greta Gerwig, Janelle Monáe, and Ben Stiller, among others.