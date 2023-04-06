Three shot, including 9-year-old, in Southeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE - Three people, including a 9-year-old, were shot Thursday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of McElderry Street.
Police said a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old were also injured.
They were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.
WJZ has a crew at the scene.
We will provide updates on this developing story.
