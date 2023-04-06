Watch CBS News
Local News

Three shot, including 9-year-old, in Southeast Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Three people, including a 9-year-old, were shot Thursday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of McElderry Street.

Police said a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old were also injured.

They were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

WJZ has a crew at the scene.

We will provide updates on this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 4:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.