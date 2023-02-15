Three more young teenagers recovering from shootings in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three more children were injured Wednesday night from gunfire in Baltimore.

In two separate shootings in East Baltimore, officers located three teenagers - two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shootings happened less than half of a mile from each other.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right leg at the Latrobe Homes in the 1000 block Webb Court.

Three hours later, around 11 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Aisquith Street where a 14-year-old boy had been shot. Around the corner, officers then found a 13-year-old girl with gunshot wounds at East Eager and North Central Avenue.

Neighbors told WJZ that several cars were also shot up.

One car, WJZ saw, had nearly a dozen bullet holes, and the back window shot out. Another car also had bullet holes and its window shattered.

It is unclear if the shootings are connected.

This comes after a 14-year-old girl was injured Sunday morning in a shooting that involved three minors playing with a gun in Northeast Baltimore, according to police.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.