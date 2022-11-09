Three Marylanders infected with Listeria, one dies, according to CDC

BALTIMORE - Three Marylanders were infected with Listeria and one person has died, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Overall, the CDC reports 16 Listeria cases across the country, with 13 hospitalizations. The only death reported was in Maryland, but the agency said one person got sick during pregnancy and had a miscarriage.

The outbreak strain was found in a deli environment and in open packages of sliced deli meats from a NetCost Market location in Brooklyn, New York. The outbreak strain was also found in an open package of sliced salami purchased from a NetCost Market location in Staten Island, New York.

A contaminated food likely introduced the outbreak strain of Listeria into delis in multiple states. Information collected so far shows that deli meat and cheese purchased at deli counters in multiple states are the likely sources of this outbreak, the agency said.

Officials said 11 people who are of Eastern European background or speak Russian were infected, while officials are still investigating to understand why this outbreak is disproportionately affecting this population.

Listeria can cause severe illness, known as invasive listeriosis, when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body according to the CDC.

Listeria is a hardy germ that can be difficult to fully remove from deli counters and other food processing facilities. It can easily spread between food and equipment or surfaces, according to the CDC.