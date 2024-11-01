Three hospitalized in Baltimore County after Red Roof Inn shooting

BALTIMORE -- Three individuals were hospitalized after gunshots rang out outside a Baltimore County hotel early Friday morning.

The shooting took place at the Red Roof Inn on Whitehead Court in Woodlawn. Baltimore County Police (BCoPD) say they're continuing to work with hotel management to mitigate crime.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court around 2 a.m. Friday. When police arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"It's a really unfortunate situation, but I'm glad they lived," said Michelle, a resident of Woodlawn.

While police say this is believed to be an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community, Michelle who is staying at a neighboring motel says it's still nerve-wracking.

"Hearing about the shooting at the hotel, it really makes me feel unsafe about being in this area," she said.

A spokesperson for BCoPD says, "the Baltimore County Police Department will continue to work with our community partners and specifically hotel management to identify effective strategies to prevent crime at the hotel."

Baltimore County Police also say the department will have an increased presence throughout the area to enhance safety and identify other potential deterrence measures to protect guests.