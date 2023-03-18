Three children dead, two adults injured in West Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE -- Three children are dead, and two adults are injured after a fire Saturday morning in West Baltimore.

Update on the Brighton Street fire it has just been confirmed that the three children have died from their injuries — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 18, 2023

The fire broke out in the 3000-block of Brighton Street. Five people, including the three children, were rescued. The children later died from their injuries, according to Baltimore City Fire.

Firefighters rescue five people from a dwelling fire in the 3000 block of Brighton Street two adults and three children all listed in critical condition fire has been placed under control and as to the cause of this fire it is under investigation — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 18, 2023

The two adults were listed in critical condition. A cause of the fire has not been released and the investigation is on-going.

This is a developing story and it will continue to be updated.