Three children dead, two adults injured in West Baltimore fire
BALTIMORE -- Three children are dead, and two adults are injured after a fire Saturday morning in West Baltimore.
The fire broke out in the 3000-block of Brighton Street. Five people, including the three children, were rescued. The children later died from their injuries, according to Baltimore City Fire.
The two adults were listed in critical condition. A cause of the fire has not been released and the investigation is on-going.
This is a developing story and it will continue to be updated.
