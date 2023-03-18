Three children dead, one adult injured in West Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE -- A raging fire in West Baltimore killed three children and injured one adult on Saturday.

Update on the Brighton Street fire it has just been confirmed that the three children have died from their injuries — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 18, 2023

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Brighton Street. Five people, including the three children, were rescued from the fire. The children later died from their injuries, according to Baltimore City Fire Department.

Firefighters rescue five people from a dwelling fire in the 3000 block of Brighton Street two adults and three children all listed in critical condition fire has been placed under control and as to the cause of this fire it is under investigation — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 18, 2023

The two adults were initially listed in critical condition. Their conditions were revised later in the day.

By late afternoon, the woman was still in critical condition at the hospital, but the man had been discharged from the hospital, Baltimore City Fire Department Assistant Chief Roman Clark said.

The man had not been inside the house when firefighters were fighting the fire, Clark said.

A cause of the fire has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and it will continue to be updated.