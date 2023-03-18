Watch CBS News
Three children dead, one adult injured in West Baltimore fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A raging fire in West Baltimore killed three children and injured one adult on Saturday.

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Brighton Street. Five people, including the three children, were rescued from the fire. The children later died from their injuries, according to Baltimore City Fire Department.

The two adults were initially listed in critical condition. Their conditions were revised later in the day. 

By late afternoon, the woman was still in critical condition at the hospital, but the man had been discharged from the hospital, Baltimore City Fire Department Assistant Chief Roman Clark said.

The man had not been inside the house when firefighters were fighting the fire, Clark said. 

A cause of the fire has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and it will continue to be updated.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

