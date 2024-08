BALTIMORE -- Three children and the adult driver of a vehicle were hospitalized after a crash on Maryland I-495 Thursday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

.@mdsp on scene of crash in Prince George's Co on the ramp to Route 5, from the outerloop I-495. Driver and three children transported from the scene to area hospitals. Crash team en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/1PrDgRoqsD — MD State Police (@MDSP) August 15, 2024

All southbound lanes on Maryland I-495 are closed, according to Maryland CHART.