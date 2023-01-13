THE AVENUE at White Marsh won't allow children under 17 in shopping center without parent or guardian

THE AVENUE at White Marsh won't allow any under 18 without parent, guardian

THE AVENUE at White Marsh won't allow any under 18 without parent, guardian

BALTIMORE - THE AVENUE at White Marsh has issued an updated Youth Escort Policy, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Thursday.

Beginning Jan. 13, visitors of THE AVENUE shopping center under the age of 17 must be supervised by a parent or guardian over 21 open to close.

This is a change from the previous policy that mandated minors to be accompanied by someone of that age and category only after 5 p.m. daily.

Identification will also be required for proof of age.

THE AVENUE management states online that young visitors on the property without supervision at 5 p.m. or later are subject to a three-month barring from the shopping center.

Effective #tomorrow for those under age 17 at The Avenue in #White Marsh. #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/jd8g10FHLL — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 12, 2023

The update to the mall policy parallels an increase in safety measures happening across several Baltimore County shopping centers this weekend.

On Friday, Baltimore County Police said their department worked with business partners in the area to flush out effective security plans ahead of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, winter restaurant weekend kicking off and the Ravens heading to the playoffs.

This includes an increased police presence.

A social media post also prompted the attention of investigators this week, which called for people to show up to White Marsh Mall on Saturday, Jan. 14, located across the street from The Avenue.

In part, the post stated, 'we shut down Towson, let's make White Marsh next.'

This is a reference to an incident several weeks ago that police described as "a large and unruly crowd" yielding arrests, including 7 minors and one adult.

No injuries were reported, or weapons recovered, although police said property damage is being investigated.

"We've met with the management security entities for these venues to make sure that their policies and response plans are complimentary and coordinated with our response policy plans," said Chief of the Operations Bureau Joseph Conger. "You will see an increase in police presence no doubt, and that should give our citizens, our community members some assurance."

Police remind residents to respect laws and rules in public venues, drive safely and discuss appropriate activities and behaviors with their youth.

Baltimore County shopping center curfews mentioned:

Towson Town Center - Shoppers who are 17 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older on Fridays & Saturdays at all times after 4:00 PM.

THE AVENUE - At all times, visitors under the age of 17 must be accompanied by and remain under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older while visiting the shopping center.

White Marsh Mall - Visitors 17 years of age and younger are required to be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays after 5:00 p.m.