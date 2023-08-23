Carjacking suspects shot at Baltimore officers before apparent barricade, police say

BALTIMORE - Carjacking suspects shot at police officers and then possibly barricaded themselves in a home Tuesday night in northeast Baltimore, police said.

Two minors and an 18-year-old were arrested after the standoff, police said. It was not immediately clear how old the minors were.

Police said officers were following a carjacking suspect around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wadsworth Way and Fenwick when someone began shooting and striking the officer's car.

The suspects took off and apparently barricaded themselves in a house on the 1800 block of Lydonlea Way, police said. SWAT officers also responded to the standoff, and police told people to avoid the area.

Police say there have been a string of carjackings recently in Baltimore neighborhoods. There have been two in Canton in less than a week.

One carjacking happened at a gas station Tuesday morning on South Luzerne Street in Canton. Police said armed suspects stole a Jeep.

The other carjacking police are investigating in Canton happened Friday on South Curley Street near the popular O'Donnell Square.

Darrell Benner, 57, was shot to death in Canton after he reportedly stepped in when his nephew was carjacked.

Police say a 15-year-old was shot after he tried to carjack an off-duty police officer around 3 a.m. Monday morning in the 1300 block of Walker Avenue.

Baltimore Police said carjackings are down this year even though there have been a string of them recently.

At this time last year, there were 466. There have been 309 so far this year.