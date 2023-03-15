Watch CBS News
Crime

Teenager injured by gunfire near Baltimore's Darley Park neighborhood Wednesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot on the northeast side of Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Harford Road and 25th Street, police said.

The gunshot victim—16-year-old boy—sought help at the nearby REACH! Partnership school, according to Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian.

The student was shot off-campus and was treated by paramedics, Christian said.

The student was suffering from graze wounds, according to authorities.

The school was secured and police are investigating the shooting, Christian said.

This is the 27th juvenile under the age of 18 who has been shot in Baltimore this year.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.