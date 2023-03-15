Teenager injured by gunfire near Baltimore's Darley Park neighborhood Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot on the northeast side of Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Harford Road and 25th Street, police said.

The gunshot victim—16-year-old boy—sought help at the nearby REACH! Partnership school, according to Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian.

The student was shot off-campus and was treated by paramedics, Christian said.

The student was suffering from graze wounds, according to authorities.

The school was secured and police are investigating the shooting, Christian said.

This is the 27th juvenile under the age of 18 who has been shot in Baltimore this year.