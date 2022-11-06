Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.

An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.