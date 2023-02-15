Teenage girl shot in North Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - A teenage girl was shot Wednesday evening in North Baltimore.

Police responded to the scene in the 800 block of 43rd Street.

Police haven't said the age of the girl.

No other information was provided.

This comes after two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old were injured in two separate shootings Tuesday night.

A 14-year-old girl was injured Sunday morning in a shooting that involved three minors playing with a gun in Northeast Baltimore, according to police.

Police said 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison was the first murder victim in 2023.

Five Edmondson Westside High students were shot near their school in January. One of those students died.

Then, in late January, Forest Park High freshman LaRon Henderson was murdered near his school.

This is a developing story.