Teen arrested for alleged murder of man in Southwest Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in charged for the alleged murder of a man in Southwest Baltimore earlier this year.

Police said they responded to the 700 block of West Saratoga Street around 11:36 p.m. on August 17 for a reported crash.

When they arrived, they found Robert Wagner, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators allege the 15-year-old suspect fatally shot Wagner while in the 600 block of Cherry Blossom Way.

The teen was arrested Thursday, and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.  He is charged with First Degree Murder.  

First published on December 1, 2023 / 12:22 PM EST

