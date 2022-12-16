Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen accused of shooting 62-year-old man in Federal Hill robbery

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting a 62-year-old man during a robbery this month in Federal Hill, Baltimore
Police said. 

The teen, who was arrested Wednesday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting. 

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 to the 100 block of West Hamburg Street for a reported shooting, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital. 

The shooting happened two blocks from a busy Charles Street strip of restaurants, bars and small businesses in the popular South Baltimore neighborhood.

Detectives arrested the teen in Northwest Baltimore, and he was taken to Central Booking, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 7:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.