One dead after tanker truck crash in Frederick County prompts fire, traffic delays

BALTIMORE- Maryland State Police have confirmed one person has died after a crash involving a tanker truck on US 15 at Rosemont Avenue in Frederick County. The crash caused the tanker to overturn and catch fire, causing traffic delays Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the tanker died as a result of the crash, according to officials. Multiple vehicles and homes were damaged from the fire. State Police say no other injuries or fatalities have been reported.

#UPDATE The driver of the tanked died as a result of the crash. Multiple vehicles and homes suffered damage from flames from the fire caused by the overturned tanker. No other injuries or fatalities have been reported from this incident. — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 4, 2023

State Police say all lane of US 15 are closed between Rt 50 and 7th street. Detours are in effect, according to officials. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A Sheetz gas tanker just exploded and blew up homes here in Frederick, MD. Prayers for everyone involved but there has to be multiple casualties. pic.twitter.com/mXXKx3r4Ou — Bill Bain (@The_Bill_Bain) March 4, 2023

Tanker explosion in the area of Rt15 and Rosemont Avenue | both north and south lanes closed | PIO and command staff in route | more information to come | please avoid the area — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) March 4, 2023

This incident is under investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with WJZ for more updates.