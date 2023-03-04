One dead after tanker truck crash in Frederick County prompts fire, traffic delays
BALTIMORE- Maryland State Police have confirmed one person has died after a crash involving a tanker truck on US 15 at Rosemont Avenue in Frederick County. The crash caused the tanker to overturn and catch fire, causing traffic delays Saturday afternoon.
The driver of the tanker died as a result of the crash, according to officials. Multiple vehicles and homes were damaged from the fire. State Police say no other injuries or fatalities have been reported.
State Police say all lane of US 15 are closed between Rt 50 and 7th street. Detours are in effect, according to officials. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This incident is under investigation.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with WJZ for more updates.
for more features.