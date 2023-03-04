Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead after tanker truck crash in Frederick County prompts fire, traffic delays

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE- Maryland State Police have confirmed one person has died after a crash involving a tanker truck on US 15 at Rosemont Avenue in Frederick County. The crash caused the tanker to overturn and catch fire, causing traffic delays Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the tanker died as a result of the crash, according to officials. Multiple vehicles and homes were damaged from the fire. State Police say no other injuries or fatalities have been reported.

State Police say all lane of US 15 are closed between Rt 50 and 7th street. Detours are in effect, according to officials. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This incident is under investigation. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with WJZ for more updates.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 1:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.