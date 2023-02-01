Taking a look at impacts of specialized units on Baltimore, other police departments

BALTIMORE - We are taking a closer look at specialized police units in the wake of the Memphis tragedy.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren will highlight the Gun Trace Task Force's problems in Baltimore and how a lack of supervision and training was a recipe for disaster both here and in Memphis.

At 6, we analyze why some departments are choosing to keep these specialized units.

"There comes a time when the excesses and complaints outweigh the benefits these units might have," University of Baltimore Criminologist Jeffrey Ian Ross told WJZ. "It's repeating the same mistake, over and over and over again and failing to learn from past experiences."