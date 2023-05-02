T-Mobile employee dies after Baltimore store robbery, shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after being shot Sunday in an armed robbery at his workplace, a T-Mobile store in Canton, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon to the T-Mobile Store in the 2500 block of Boston Street, where they found the 22-year-old employee inside with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and died Monday, according to police. The victim remains unidentified.

Police said two unidentified males entered the store, announced a robbery, and one of the suspects shot the employee.

The suspects then demanded the belonging of several customers before leaving the store on foot.

"One in all black clothing, another one in a blue hoodie, black pants and they ran towards the Outback, so west on Boston," police scanner traffic revealed.

T-Mobile commented on the incident Monday, saying, "This is a horrible situation that occurred at one of our third-party retailers. Our thoughts are with the employee who was involved. We will do what we can to support the ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.