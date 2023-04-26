Watch CBS News
Suspects crash into Essex gas station before stealing cash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — At around 1:46 a.m., Baltimore County Police were alerted to a robbery in progress at the 100 block of Back River Neck Rd. 

When they arrived, officers found that the suspects had used a vehicle to crash into the building, allowing them to enter the premises.

After gaining access, the suspects proceeded to steal cash and other property before making their escape. 

No injuries have been reported in connection with this incident. 

The case is currently under active investigation, and any further details will be provided as they become available.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 8:15 AM

