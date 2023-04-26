Suspects crash stolen car into Essex gas station in attempt to steal ATM

BALTIMORE — Suspects crashed a stolen car into an Essex gas station early Wednesday while attempting to steal an ATM, according to police.

Police said around 2 a.m., a car was driven into the Exxon gas station on Back River Neck Road.

The suspects unsuccessfully tried to break into an ATM, so instead, they took cash and other items before making their escape.

Police said the Kia Soul was stolen out of Baltimore City.

"We have a theft campaign that we have been running since February and we are advising anyone who has a Kia to go to their local dealership and receive the security software update," said Trae Corbin with the Baltimore County Police Department.

No injuries were reported.