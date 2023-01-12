Man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot, arrested in Atlanta

BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing Baltimore MTA bus driver was arrested Thursday, police said.

Police arrested Leon Douglas Hill, 53, who was wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.

Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police confirmed on that the shooting was domestic related.

