Suspect in murder of 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison, arrested in Harford County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested a 26-year-old Andre Bailey in connection to the murder of 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison.

Garrison was shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.  An investigation identified Bailey as the suspect. 

On January 20, Bailey was arrested in Harford County and taken to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 11:34 AM

