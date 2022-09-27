Suspect in DC murder of Baltimore man shot at officers before barricading himself, police say

BALTIMORE -- The man suspected of shooting and killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington, D.C. last month is barricaded after shooting at officers Tuesday morning, DC Police said.

Officers spotted the suspect, 27-year-old Avery Miller, in the 5300 block of Ames Street in Northeast DC, police said. He then allegedly fired shots at the officers and then fled into a residential building.

Miller remains barricaded as of 7:40 a.m. It is unclear if any officers have been injured.

This morning we spotted 27 y/o Avery Miler, in the 5300 block of Ames St, NE. He then fired shots at our officers, fled to residential building, & is now barricaded. Suspect is believed to have shot and killed 25 y/o Aryeh Wolf.



Miller is suspected of killing 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf on August 10. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE at about 3:40 p.m. for a reported shooting, where they found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed the victim, Aryeh Wolf, graduated from there in 2014. https://t.co/gjUzhJr9gf — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) August 11, 2022

Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said in August that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting.