Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in DC murder of Baltimore man shot at officers before barricading himself, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The man suspected of shooting and killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington, D.C. last month is barricaded after shooting at officers Tuesday morning, DC Police said. 

Officers spotted the suspect, 27-year-old Avery Miller, in the 5300 block of Ames Street in Northeast DC, police said. He then allegedly fired shots at the officers and then fled into a residential building.

Miller remains barricaded as of 7:40 a.m. It is unclear if any officers have been injured. 

Miller is suspected of killing 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf on August 10. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed. 

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE at about 3:40 p.m. for a reported shooting, where they found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said in August that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 7:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.