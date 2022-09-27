Suspect in DC murder of Baltimore man shot at officers before barricading himself, police say
BALTIMORE -- The man suspected of shooting and killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington, D.C. last month is barricaded after shooting at officers Tuesday morning, DC Police said.
Officers spotted the suspect, 27-year-old Avery Miller, in the 5300 block of Ames Street in Northeast DC, police said. He then allegedly fired shots at the officers and then fled into a residential building.
Miller remains barricaded as of 7:40 a.m. It is unclear if any officers have been injured.
Miller is suspected of killing 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf on August 10. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed.
Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE at about 3:40 p.m. for a reported shooting, where they found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said in August that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting.
