Suspect in Annapolis stabbing found dead in Prince George's County

BALTIMORE - A person suspected of stabbing a woman in Annapolis was found dead in Prince George's County, police said.

Officers responded to an assault call around 1:47 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis where they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was air-lifted to Maryland Shock Trauma in critical but stable condition.

The suspect took off and was found dead in Prince George's County, police said.

Police said the stabbing was a domestic incident.